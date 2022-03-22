Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875.

Shares of TIH opened at C$118.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.66. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$89.25 and a 12-month high of C$119.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

