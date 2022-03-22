Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 9,474 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$15.52 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

Several research firms recently commented on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Pi Financial cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

