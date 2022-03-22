Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 9,474 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDOGet Rating) Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$15.52 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

Several research firms recently commented on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Pi Financial cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

