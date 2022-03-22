Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 106,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

