Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 79.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

