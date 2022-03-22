Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 50 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MELI traded up $58.44 on Tuesday, hitting $1,212.28. 20,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,211. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,056.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.33 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.