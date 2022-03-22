Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 5,770 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NULG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,378 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62.

