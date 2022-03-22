Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 332,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 867,743 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.