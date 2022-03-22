Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

SPGI traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,596. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.38 and a 200 day moving average of $435.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.60 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.