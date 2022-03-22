Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $687.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a one year low of $555.50 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $656.13 and its 200-day moving average is $751.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

