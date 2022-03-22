Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.58 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of WM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

