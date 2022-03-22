Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 675.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 64,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. 22,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,627. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

