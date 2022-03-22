Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.81.

OKTA stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 161,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.