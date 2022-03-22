Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

