International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

