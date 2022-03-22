International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

