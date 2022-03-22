International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.68 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

