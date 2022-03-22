International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

