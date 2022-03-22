International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

