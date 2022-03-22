International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

