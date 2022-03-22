International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 129,384 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 178.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,384 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 594.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 164,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

WFC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

