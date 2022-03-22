International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Southern by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

