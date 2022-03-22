International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 25,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

