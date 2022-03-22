International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 68,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.82. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

