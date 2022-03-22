Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

