Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inuvo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 686,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

