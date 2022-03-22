Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of an earnings beat. Earnings jumped 32.4% year over year, given higher demand for new homes despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. Gross margin was up 90 basis points (bps), given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land/asset strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Upbeat expectations for fiscal 2022 are also encouraging. Although shares have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the year have been trending upward over the past seven days. Yet, rising rates, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue are risks.”

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar has been benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes on declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 300 basis points (bps) for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, given pricing power, its efforts toward reducing construction costs and lower interest expense. Yet, supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance. It expects homes for first-quarter fiscal 2022 within 14,800-15,100 units, indicating a decline from 15,570 reported a year. Lennar shares have underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/15/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Lennar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. 18,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

