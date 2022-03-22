Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) in the last few weeks:
- 3/14/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €128.00 ($140.66) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/14/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €143.80 ($158.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 3/14/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €144.00 ($158.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.
- 3/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.00 ($170.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.00 ($170.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($173.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/8/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €143.80 ($158.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 3/7/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €144.00 ($158.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.
- 2/2/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €134.00 ($147.25) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/26/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.00 ($170.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of FRA:LEG traded down €4.55 ($5.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €107.60 ($118.24). The company had a trading volume of 143,650 shares. LEG Immobilien SE has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($108.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.87.
LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.
