Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Legend Biotech (LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/16/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “
- 3/15/2022 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Legend Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Legend Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00.
- 1/31/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.20.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.