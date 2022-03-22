Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Legend Biotech (LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

3/15/2022 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Legend Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Legend Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00.

1/31/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Legend Biotech Co alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Legend Biotech by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.