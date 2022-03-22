Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight Sells 2,358 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $15,775.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVTA opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

