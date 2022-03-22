iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.72

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.72 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 7266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.