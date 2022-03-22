iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4,689.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,486 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,907. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.