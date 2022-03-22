iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. 7,464,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.97 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

