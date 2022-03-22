iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 351,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

