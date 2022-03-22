iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 1,734,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,173,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.