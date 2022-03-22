iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 292.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 2,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,389. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

