iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $143,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 332,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.42. 867,743 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.