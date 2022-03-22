iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.33

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 1191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

