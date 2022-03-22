iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,715,693 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

