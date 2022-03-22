iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. 2,859,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,463. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.