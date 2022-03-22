iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 415.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.14 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

