iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

