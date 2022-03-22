Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

