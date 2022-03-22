Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Insider Sells $66,925.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 3,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

