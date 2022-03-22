Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.69

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 229807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Itafos from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$500.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

