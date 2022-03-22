ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) PT Lowered to GBX 170

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITVPF. Barclays raised ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. ITV has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

