J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.72.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $213.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

