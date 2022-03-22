J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $306,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOS traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,331. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.