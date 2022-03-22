J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $324,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 356,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,966. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

