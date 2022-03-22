J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $441,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $207.45. 5,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

