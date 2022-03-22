J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $231.41. 15,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,336. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

